South African motorists face higher fuel prices in December

South African motorists should brace for higher fuel costs in December, as the latest data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) shows increasing under-recoveries for all fuel grades.

Monday’s daily snapshot (November 17) points to petrol price hikes of about 19c/l for 93‑octane and 23c/l for 95‑octane. Diesel users face a steeper rise, with 0.05% sulphur diesel set to jump by 69c/l and low‑sulphur 0.005% diesel by 84c/l.

Currently, 93‑octane petrol, available only inland, is priced at R20.97/l, while 95‑octane petrol costs R21.12/l inland and R20.29/l at coastal stations. Wholesale diesel prices stand at R19.13/l for inland 0.05% sulphur diesel and R19.20/l for 0.005%, compared with coastal wholesale prices of R18.30/l and R18.44/l respectively.

The CEF attributes the increases mainly to rising international product prices, with only minor relief from a slightly stronger rand.

These projections could still change before the end of the month, with final December fuel prices taking effect on Wednesday, December 3. For motorists, the increases mean a noticeable jump in monthly fuel expenses just as the festive season approaches.