Williams unveils special all-black livery for Las Vegas Grand Prix

The Williams F1 team will run special all-black livery at this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix as part of its ongoing partnership with title sponsor Atlassian and its AI teammate, Rovo.

The one-off design incorporates rainbow accents intended to echo the bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip. It also serves as a nod to the team’s collaboration with Atlassian and the role of its AI-powered work platform, Rovo, which Williams has been integrating into its operations since the partnership was announced in March.

According to Williams, tools such as Rovo are being used to streamline internal processes, enhance prioritisation and improve workflow efficiency — all ultimately aimed at delivering better on-track performance.

“This striking livery is the latest celebration of our work with partners Atlassian, who are helping to accelerate our tech transformation and bring Williams right back to the cutting edge,” says team principal James Vowles. “There could not be a more iconic place to unveil this than in Las Vegas, one of the most tech-forward cities in the world.”

This will be the second special Atlassian livery used by Williams this season. The first, a retro 2002-themed design, appeared at the US Grand Prix in Austin earlier this year.

That weekend saw Carlos Sainz secure the team’s first Sprint podium, finishing third — one of two podium results in what has become Williams’ strongest campaign since 2016.