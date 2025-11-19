James May’s 2010 Porsche 911 heads to auction

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A Porsche 911 once owned by former Top Gear and Grand Tour presenter James May is up for auction, offering fans and enthusiasts a rare chance to buy a car chosen and driven by one of the UK’s best-known motoring journalists.

The 2010 Porsche 911 997.2 Carrera S reflects May’s longstanding preference for cars that prioritise driving feel and mechanical integrity. Known for his meticulous approach to motoring, he selected this example in a “purist” configuration, pairing the naturally aspirated flat-six engine with a six-speed manual gearbox and a limited-slip differential — an option seldom specified at the time.

The car is finished in Carrara White with an Ocean Blue extended leather interior and rides on 19″ Carrera Classic alloys. It has covered 50,362km and was maintained during May’s tenure by an official Porsche dealership and a respected independent specialist.

May also fitted several tech upgrades when ordering the car new, including PCM 3.0 with the extended navigation module, a universal audio interface and a Bose sound system, giving the analogue-leaning 997 generation some modern-day usability.

The 997.2 Carrera S is widely regarded by Porsche fans as one of the sweet spots in the water-cooled 911 lineage, blending old-school engagement with contemporary engineering. Demand for clean, well-specified, naturally aspirated models has strengthened in recent years, adding further appeal to this example.

“I’ve had this 911 from new, and I’ve loved every mile of its life with me,” says May.

“I’m only parting with it because I have too many cars and not enough space — a common issue when you love cars. It’s a wonderful thing: fast enough, beautifully balanced and with that lovely manual gearbox that reminds you why Porsche gets these cars so right. I hope its next custodian enjoys it as much as I have.”

The car is being offered with full service records, original books and both keys.

Bidding is open now and runs until November 25 on the Collecting Cars platform.