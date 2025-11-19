New Sasol N17 Truckstop is a long-distance driver’s delight

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chemical and energy company Sasol recently launched the new Sasol N17 Truckstop in Secunda, Mpumalanga.

Marking 75 years of innovation for the company, Sasol said the state-of-the-art facility is designed to support the people who move the economy while redefining the driver’s experience through modern infrastructure, safety, wellness and convenience.

The truckstop offers long-haul drivers and fleet operators:

a wellness clinic;

secure overnight parking;

entertainment areas; and

grooming facilities.

“This facility is more than a refuelling station; it’s a strategic investment in South Africa’s logistics future,” said Christian Herrmann, Sasol executive vice-president for marketing and sales, energy and chemicals in South Africa.

“It reflects our commitment to building infrastructure that fuels progress, creating partnerships that drive transformation and leading with care for people and planet.”

The truckstop will also create opportunities for local businesses. It stands as a symbol of what’s possible when business and government work together to uplift communities and enable economic growth, the company added.