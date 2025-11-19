Omoda updates C5 range with more power and added features

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Street+ receives a significant boost in performance thanks to the adoption of the company’s 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine.

Omoda South Africa has expanded its C5 range with upgrades to the entry-level Street+ and mid-tier Style X derivatives after the introduction of the Luxury X and Elegance X earlier this year.

The Street+ receives a significant boost in performance thanks to the adoption of the company’s 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. Compared with the naturally aspirated unit it replaces, power rises from 83kW to 115kW while torque increases from 138Nm to 230Nm. Drive is sent to the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission with Eco and Sport modes.

The model retains its MacPherson strut front and torsion-beam rear suspension, with disc brakes all round and ventilated units up front. Despite its entry-level positioning, the Street+ comes standard with 17″ alloy wheels, heated mirrors, black fabric upholstery, air conditioning, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, automatic headlights, cruise control, keyless entry and push-button start.

The C5 Street+ rides on 17" alloy wheels. (Omoda)

A 10.25″ touchscreen provides wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the audio system has been upgraded from four to six speakers.

Sitting above it, the new Style X replaces the CVT with a dual-clutch transmission aimed at improving efficiency and performance. Omoda claims the change has reduced fuel consumption from 7.4l/100km to 6.9l/100km and cut the 0–100km/h time to nine seconds — 0.9 seconds quicker than before. Three drive modes are offered: Eco, Normal and Sport.

The Style X also switches to a more sophisticated multilink rear suspension. This not only improves the overall driving experience but also avails increased luggage capacity — 442l (+64l), expanding to 1,149l with the rear seats folded. The Street+ and Style X are equipped with ABS with EBD, stability control, dual front and front side airbags, and ISOFIX child-seat mounts.

Pricing

Street+: R339,900;

Style X: R374,900;

Luxury X: R425,900; and

Elegance X: R465,900.

All models come with a five-year/150,000km warranty, a two-year/25,000km service plan and a 10-year/1-million-kilometre engine warranty.