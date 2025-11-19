Racing Bulls unveil holographic livery for Las Vegas Grand Prix

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The design features an iridescent finish that brings holographic patterns to life, reflecting the vibrant energy and nightlife of Las Vegas.

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls and title partner Cash App will debut a striking new livery at the Las Vegas Grand Prix inspired by the latest addition to the Cash App Visa Card range: the Holo Card.

The team plans to extend the theme beyond the VCARB 02 cars of Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar, with a full garage takeover and matching drivers’ race suits, boots and gloves.

The livery highlights a growing trend in Formula One of using special designs to engage fans and showcase brand partnerships. (VCARB / Red Bull Content Pool)

“This season has really showcased how important special liveries are to our team and our fans,” said team CEO Peter Bayer.

“Each design has become a statement of creativity and expression — from the bold magenta look in Miami to collaborations in Silverstone and Austin. We’ve been ferociously creative in integrating our partners’ worlds into our own, and we’re grateful for how they’ve embraced that spirit.

“Finishing the year with this striking Las Vegas design is the perfect way to cap an incredible season of innovation and collaboration.”

