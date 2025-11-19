Toyota launches factory-backed Hilux Custom Builds programme

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Toyota South Africa has introduced a new factory-supported conversion programme for the Hilux, giving business and fleet customers access to purpose-built workhorse configurations without relying on aftermarket fitment.

The Hilux Custom Builds initiative offers professionally engineered conversions developed in-house, tested to Toyota’s OEM standards and supplied directly through the marque’s national dealer network. Each build starts with a flat-deck Hilux 2.4 GD-6 (in either 4x2 or 4x4 form) and is created under Toyota Motor Corporation’s conversion vehicle partner programme framework.

The range includes steel or aluminium dropsides, cargo rails (with optional dropsides), full and field-technician canopies, and dry-box setups for secure equipment storage. Toyota says the configurations have been engineered from scratch to ensure structural integrity and long-term durability and have been evaluated locally to match the reliability and performance of the standard vehicle.

The carmaker is aiming the programme at industries such as agriculture, mining, construction, logistics and field services — sectors where a dependable, ready-to-work bakkie is an essential tool for getting the job done.

A key selling point of Hilux Custom Builds is the integrated nature of its conversions. Because they are designed and validated by Toyota, each build carries the same three-year/100,000km warranty as the base vehicle. This means buyers deal with a single support structure rather than navigating aftermarket suppliers and warranty exclusions.

Toyota says the system also simplifies procurement. Customers can order the conversion with the bakkie and receive it as a complete unit, avoiding the delays and uncertainties of third-party installations. Having the conversion invoiced with the vehicle may also benefit resale, as the full value of the build is recognised up front.

Hilux Custom Builds are available through Toyota’s accessory and fleet dealer network. Customers can contact their nearest Toyota Fleet or Accessories representative for pricing and configuration options.