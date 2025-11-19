VW has secured chip supply for now, brand boss says

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Volkswagen has secured sufficient chips for its production, the head of the carmaker’s VW brand said on Tuesday, as other automotive firms continue to struggle with a supply shortage triggered by a trade dispute over manufacturer Nexperia.

Volkswagen has secured sufficient chips for its production, the head of the carmaker’s VW brand said on Tuesday, as other automotive firms continue to struggle with a supply shortage triggered by a trade dispute over manufacturer Nexperia.

Thomas Schaefer, head of the Volkswagen brand and member of the carmaker’s management board, said Europe’s largest carmaker had learned a lot from the chip crisis after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’re secure at present,” he said on the sidelines of an industry event when asked about the shortage of Nexperia chips.

Reuters