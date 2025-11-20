The Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost Gamer is a homage to 8-bit arcades

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Rolls-Royce has revealed the Black Badge Ghost Gamer, a bespoke commission inspired by retro 8-bit video games. Built for a tech entrepreneur with a passion for classic arcade culture, this one-off luxury saloon is packed with intricately crafted nods to gaming’s golden era.

Finished in a striking two-tone of Salamanca Blue Crystal over Diamond Black, the Ghost Gamer features a hand-painted “Cheeky Alien” motif along its coachline. On one side, the mascot is paired with a pink 8-bit explosion, while the opposite side features yellow and blue. Rolls-Royce says each design is composed of 89 individual “pixels” (3mm by 3mm), evoking the bitmapped graphics of early video games. The retro-futurist theme extends to the Illuminated Pantheon Grille. Finishing touches include black brake callipers and 22″ seven-spoke Black Badge wheels.

A 'Cheeky Alien' adorns the car's coach line. (Rolls-Royce)

Inside, the black and casden tan cabin continues to ride high on digital nostalgia. The seats feature bespoke embroidery with “Player 1″ and “Player 2″ in the front and “Player 3” and “Player 4” in the rear. The stitching draws on the flickering hues of vintage arcade monitors, contrasted by block-colour “Cheeky Alien” motifs on each headrest. Like the exterior coachline, each interior artwork is built from 89 individual pixels, creating a tactile, graphic effect.

The area between the rear seats, known as the Waterfall in Rolls-Royce speak, is finished in Black Badge Technical Fibre and adorned with a hand-painted lunar scene featuring two stainless-steel “flying saucer” inlays hovering above a starscape — a homage to classic arcade cabinets.

Seats feature bespoke embroideries with 'Player 1' and 'Player 2' in the front and 'Player 3' and 'Player 4' in the rear. (Rolls-Royce)

Rolls-Royce says crafting this battle scene took more than two weeks of intensive development and multiple paint iterations to achieve period-perfect hues.

Subtle silver sparkles on the Technical Fibre surfaces add extra visual intrigue, while hidden “Easter eggs” include a metal “Cheeky Alien” inlay on the rear picnic table and the 8-bit motif engraved on the underside of the front air vent.

Completing the commission are bespoke illuminated treadplates. (Rolls-Royce)

The illuminated fascia, first introduced on the Ghost, has been subtly reworked to evoke the “Laser Base” backdrops of many early games. It includes a gunship formed from 85 individual stars, appearing to surge through the constellations. The “Pixel Blaster” Starlight Headliner features 80 hand-placed fibre-optic battlecruisers, with the marque’s Shooting Star function reprogrammed to simulate laser fire as beams sweep across the night-sky ceiling.

Completing the commission are bespoke illuminated treadplates. Engraved in the same 8-bit lettering as the seat embroidery, they display classic arcade prompts such as “Press Start”, “Loading…“, ”Level Up" and “Insert Coin”.