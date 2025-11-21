Chinese carmaker Lepas introduced to SA public

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new Lepas made its SA debut at an event attended by media and celebrities.

New Chinese brand and Chery subsidiary Lepas recently celebrated its public South African debut with a gala event.

The company says sales of the L4, L6 and L8 range of vehicles will start from the first quarter of 2026.

What to expect from Lepas

We first encountered the new range while attending the Chery global business conference in May, where the company shared its grand plans, including the introduction of the new Himla double-cab bakkie and a future range of squarer-looking Chery SUVs with a next-level design vibe about them.

Sales of the Lepas L4, L6, and L8 ranges starts early in 2026. Picture: (LEPAS SA)

The new Lepas brand was also unveiled at the same event in Wuhu with smoother and rounder contours. Lepas models will slot in above the high-end models of Chery’s Tiggo 4, 7, 8 and 9 Pro.

Their minimalist cabin layout and big screen digital systems are similar, but they offer chic touches such as two-tone upholstery in contrast, with one example we sampled sporting turquoise and brown seats.

The mechanicals, too, will have the familiar petrol turbo engine, automatic transmissions and suspensions.

Lepas is one of two new Chery subsidiary units, the other being iCaur. The new entity will operate separately from the Chery, Jaecoo and Omoda brands in South Africa.



