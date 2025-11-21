Lucid adds more affordable Gravity EV SUV to lineup

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lucid Group on Thursday launched a cheaper variant of its Gravity SUV with a starting price of $79,900 (R1,378,274), as the luxury electric vehicle (EV) maker seeks to reach a broader audience amid slowing EV sales in the US.

The Gravity Touring offers up to 542km of range and seats seven, joining the higher-priced Grand Touring variant in Lucid’s SUV lineup.

Orders for the new variant were open on Thursday, with some configurations available for immediate delivery.

The model is part of the company’s effort to expand beyond its flagship Air sedan and drive volumes amid waning US EV demand after a $7,500 (R129,410) federal tax credit expired at the end of September.

In the third quarter Lucid reported revenue of $336.6m (R5.8bn) that missed estimates and cut its full-year production forecast to about 18,000 units, as supply chain constraints affect production of the Gravity SUV.

The company, like several carmakers, has been grappling with a chip shortage, disrupted supplies of rare earth materials and fallout from a September fire at one of its aluminium suppliers.

EV makers from Tesla to Rivian have warned of softening demand as the expiry of federal incentives weighs on sales.

Reuters