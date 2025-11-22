Motoring

Norris on pole in Las Vegas with Piastri fifth

Norris leads Piastri by 24 points and is chasing a third win in a row on Saturday night. (Mark Sutton - Formula 1)

Formula One championship leader Lando Norris took pole position for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday with McLaren teammate and closest rival Oscar Piastri only fifth after a wet qualifying session.

Red Bull’s reigning world champion Max Verstappen, third in the standings after 21 of 24 races but 49 points off the lead, joined the Briton on the front row.

Norris leads Piastri by 24 points and is chasing a third win in a row on Saturday night.

Reuters

