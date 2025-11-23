Verstappen dominates under the lights to win Las Vegas GP

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday with McLaren’s Lando Norris stretching his Formula One championship lead over teammate Oscar Piastri to 30 points after finishing second.

Piastri finished fourth after a five-second penalty for Mercedes Kimi Antonelli.

George Russell, last year’s winner of the floodlit race, completed the podium for Mercedes.

With two grands prix and a sprint to come, worth a maximum 58 points, Norris has 408 points to Piastri’s 378 with four-times world champion Verstappen still mathematically in contention on 366.

Reuters