Mick Schumacher signs with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

A Swiss-born German, Schumacher made 43 F1 starts for Haas from 2021-22, with a best finish of sixth place. He moved to the FIA World Endurance Championship series in 2024 and posted three podium finishes in 16 starts.

Former Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher is joining Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for the 2026 NTT IndyCar Series season, the team announced on Monday.

Schumacher will drive the No. 47 Honda alongside RLL teammates Graham Rahal and 2025 Rookie of the Year Louis Foster.

Schumacher, the 26-year-old son of seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher, tested for RLL at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on October 13.

“I think I speak for everyone at RLL when I say how thrilled we are to welcome Mick to the team and to IndyCar,” said team co-owner Bobby Rahal. “His test with us on the IMS road course was exceptional — he impressed every single team member. Everyone walked away from that event determined to do what we could to bring Mick into our programme. We’re thrilled he’s chosen to join us, and we can’t wait to get to work.”

He won the FIA Formula 2 championship in 2020 and the FIA F3 European title in 2018.

“I am delighted to confirm today that I will be competing in the IndyCar Series next year with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, taking part in the full season,” Schumacher said. “Having both an F1 and an endurance background, and having competed in various racing series over the years, I have insights and knowledge that I am sure will contribute to a great partnership.”

The 17-race 2026 NTT IndyCar Series season begins with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Florida, on March 1.

Reuters