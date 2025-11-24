New Changan CS75 Pro: how much and what you get for your money

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Changan CS75 Pro is equipped with LED headlights as standard.

The new Changan CS75 Pro is available in Mzansi. Aimed squarely at the likes of the Jetour X70 Plus, Hyundai Alcazar and Ford Territory, the Chinese mid-size SUV is available in two trim lines and can be specified as a five- or seven-seater.

Kicking off the CS75 Pro line-up is the CS derivative. Rolling on a set of 19″ alloy wheels shod with 225/55 tyres, the entry-level model is equipped with LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights, body-coloured door handles and a shark-fin roof antenna.

While a smart chrome finish is applied to the front radiator grille, window and tailgate trim, the SUV’s wheel arches and rocker panels are all clad in protective black plastic.

All Changan CS75 Pro derivatives ride on 19" alloy wheels. (Changan)

Inside you’ll find a luxurious cabin headlined by a 10.25″ touchscreen infotainment system (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatible) and 7″ digital instrument cluster.

Other niceties Changan has thrown in as standard on the CS include a reverse camera with rear parking sensors, three USB ports (two front, one rear), keyless entry and start, cruise control, automatic climate control with rear vents, a multifunction steering wheel and PVC seat upholstery.

Safety features come in the form of hill start assist, hill descent control, ABS brakes with EBD, traction and electronic stability control, driver and passenger airbags and rear ISOFIX seat anchor points.

A 10.25" touchscreen infotainment system is standard in all models. (Changan)

Building on the specification is the top-tier CE model fitted with a long list of added extras, including roof rails, heated and folding side mirrors, a panoramic sunroof and a powered tailgate.

Upholstered in microfibre leather, the interior is upgraded with heated and ventilated front seats with electronic adjustment, a 10.25″ instrument cluster, voice control, one-touch electric windows, a 360º surround view camera, front parking sensors and an integrated driving recorder.

Additional safety features are adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking.

Cog-swapping duties are handled by a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. (Changan)

The two CS75 Pro models are powered by a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine developing 138kW and 300Nm of torque. Sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, Changan said it sips 7.5l/100km on the combined cycle.

Available at Changan dealerships, introductory pricing for the CS75 line-up is:

1.5T AT CS five-seater: R429,900

1.5T AT CS seven-seater: R449,900

1.5T AT CE five-seater: R474,900

1.5T AT CE seven-seater: R499,900

Pricing includes a five-year/150,000km warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan.