Refreshed Toyota Rumion pricing and specs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Toyota has rolled out an updated version of its popular Rumion people carrier. Compared with the outgoing model, the refreshed seven-seater MPV gains a longer roof (+120mm), wider pillars (+22mm) and an extended rear overhang (+40mm).

Styling enhancements include a new rear bumper and redesigned combination tail lamps, while a roof-end spoiler, roof-side spoiler and black mesh front grille are now standard across the range.

The rear features a new bumper and redesigned combination tail lamps. (Toyota)

Exterior colour options include Mystic Pearl White, Premier Liquid Silver, Azure Blue, Seal Grey Metallic, Autumn Blaze Red, Cedar Brown and Shadow Black Pearl.

Inside, Toyota says convenience has been improved with USB Type-C charging ports added to the second row in mid-tier SX models and to the third row in top-tier TX derivatives. Safety equipment has also been bolstered: all Rumion models now ship with side and curtain airbags, three third-row headrests and a full three-point centre seatbelt for the second row.

USB Type-C charging ports have been added to the second row in mid-tier SX models and third row in TX derivatives. (Toyota)

Power still comes from the familiar 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine producing 77kW and 138Nm. A five-speed manual gearbox is standard, with a four-speed automatic offered on SX models.

The updated Rumion range is now available at Toyota dealerships.

Pricing:

1.5 S MT: R307,900

1.5 SX MT: R353,800

1.5 SX AT: R373,400

1.5 TX MT: R383,000

1.5 TX AT: R403,600

Pricing includes a three-year/100,000km warranty and a four-service/60,000km service plan.