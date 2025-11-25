Continental plans up to 1,500 more job cuts, source says

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Continental had previously announced plans to save €150m (R2.99bn) annually from 2028 at ContiTech, which it aims to sell next year to focus the group solely on its core tyres business.

Germany’s Continental plans up to 1,500 additional job cuts at its ContiTech rubber and plastics division, a works council source said on Monday, as the group prepares to sell the business in a far-reaching overhaul of the company.

Continental had previously announced plans to save €150m (R2.99bn) annually from 2028 at ContiTech, which it aims to sell next year to focus the group solely on its core tyres business.

“Previous measures are no longer sufficient,” the company said.

In January, Continental announced plans to close four plants and downsize two others, impacting 580 jobs at ContiTech.

About 10,000 job cuts have been announced group-wide under the restructuring, which included the spin-off of Continental’s car parts division — now listed as Aumovio — earlier this year.

The additional measures at ContiTech, which will focus on administrative roles, come in response to a changing market environment, the company said, adding it hoped to improve competitiveness.

A joint statement from the IGBCE union and Continental’s works council called the plans “another breach of trust” in the restructuring process.

Reuters