Ford Everest to get new engines, trim grade for 2026

The new Ford Everest Active will replace the XLT model.

Ford will introduce an updated Everest line-up in the first half of 2026, bringing revised engine options, a new mid-tier grade and specification tweaks across the popular seven-seater SUV range.

The most notable change is the introduction of the Everest Active, which replaces the XLT. It uses Ford’s updated 2.0l four-cylinder single-turbo diesel engine, fitted with a timing chain, and produces 125kW and 405Nm. The model will be offered in 4x2 and part-time 4x4 configurations, both paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Further up the range, Ford has reshuffled powertrains for the Sport derivatives. The 4x2 Sport switches to the firm’s 2.3l four-cylinder EcoBoost petrol engine, delivering 222kW and 452Nm. The 4x4 Sport adopts the 3.0l V6 turbodiesel (184kW/600Nm) with permanent four-wheel drive, a pairing previously reserved for higher spec models.

The flagship Wildtrak and Platinum grades continue unaltered, retaining the V6 diesel and permanent 4x4 system.

Alongside the powertrain updates, Ford said the full Everest range will receive specification adjustments, with detailed feature lists and pricing to be announced closer to launch.

The revised 2026 Everest line-up: