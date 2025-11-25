Sold-out Las Vegas GP shows F1 ‘at its best’, says race CEO

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Las Vegas Grand Prix was a sell-out with more than 300,000 fans attending across three days, organisers said on Monday, hailing the event as a showcase of the sport’s global appeal and the city’s status as a premier entertainment destination.

“We are incredibly proud of what the sold-out Las Vegas Grand Prix delivered,” Emily Prazer, CEO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, told Reuters in an email, adding it showed “Formula One at its very best”.

“We elevated the guest experience at every turn and created iconic cultural moments that could only happen in Las Vegas, all while staying firmly rooted in what matters most, the race.”

F1 officials said they were gathering final attendance numbers.

The splashy night race along the Las Vegas Strip, which debuted in 2023 after eight months of disruptive construction, saw attendance dip last year amid complaints about high ticket prices, which organisers sought to remedy this year.

This year’s race featured an intense, rain-soaked qualifying session but clear skies and huge crowds arrived for Saturday’s race, in which the title hopes of winning driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull were revived after the shock disqualification of McLaren’s Lando Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri.

Las Vegas has had an economic downturn in 2025 and city officials had hoped the race would act as a stabilising force for its tourism industry while visitor demand has shown signs of weakening.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said it is open to extending the race past 2027, which is as far as the deal goes, but said doing so would require additional infrastructure investment.

Drivers praised Las Vegas but said the quality of the 6.2km track and the race’s placement on the busy F1 calendar could be improved.

Reuters