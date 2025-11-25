Motoring

WATCH | What is the best 4x4 bakkie for farm work and towing?

Author Image

Ignition TV

The Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide team help a viewer choose the best 4x4 bakkie for farm work and occasional towing. (Ignition TV)

Join the Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide team as they help a viewer choose the best 4x4 bakkie for farm work and occasional towing, all within a R600,000 budget.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Fears for sons recruited by MKP to Russia

2

John Steenhuisen and Dion George spat: DA moves to quell fallout

3

Hospital group adopts wearables to watch patient health

4

POLL | What do you think about Nkosazana Zuma-Mncube’s move to open a criminal case against her sister?

5

Suspects in dock for Thembisa school murders are cousins, shocked family confirms

Related Articles