Motoring

BMW Z4 gets a Final Edition as production winds down

Motoring Staff

Motoring Staff

The package adds a Frozen Matt Black paint finish. (BMW)

BMW is pulling the plug on the Z4, with production of the roadster set to end in March 2026, bringing a 24-year model run to a close. To mark the occasion, the Munich-based carmaker is offering a limited-edition Z4 Final Edition package, available to order from late January.

Opting for the package adds a stealthy Frozen Matt Black paint finish, though BMW said customers can choose other colours at no extra cost. It also includes an M high-gloss Shadowline exterior trim package and an M Sport brake setup with high-gloss red calipers.

Red contrast stitching adorns the M Alcantara sports steering wheel. (BMW)

Inside, red contrast stitching has been added to the instrument panel, centre console, door trims and M Sport seats. The same detailing appears on the M Alcantara sports steering wheel, while “Final Edition” door-sill plates complete the cabin upgrades.

The €4,200 (R83,446) Z4 Final Edition package is available on the 145kW sDrive20i, 190kW sDrive30i and 250kW M40i models. Local availability is yet to be confirmed.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

‘Cat’ Matlala wears luxurious Burberry clothing for MP appearance

2

EDITORIAL | Ramaphosa needs to blow up MK Party’s Russia mission

3

Treasury targets online gambling with proposed 20% tax

4

Proteas make history in India

5

Joburg ward councillor resigns after threats, intimidation and ‘months without support’ from the city

Related Articles