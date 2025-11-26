Isuzu adds Onyx Black paint option to flagship D-Max models

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Isuzu's Onyx Black paint finish is now available on the V-Cross and the Arctic Truck AT35 models.

Isuzu Motors South Africa has expanded the colour palette for its range-topping D-Max derivatives, adding an Onyx Black finish to the V-Cross and the Arctic Truck AT35.

“Based on the success of the recently launched MU-X Onyx XT and the X-Rider Black in Onyx Black, we’ve had keen customer interest in adding the black colour option to the range-topping D-Max models,” said Kevin Fouché, department executive, product planning, Isuzu Motors South Africa.

The D-Max V-Cross remains the most luxury-orientated model in the lineup, positioned as a feature-rich option for buyers seeking comfort and versatility. It is offered in HR (High Ride) 4x2 guise (R885,100) and as a 4x4 variant (R934,900) aimed at customers who regularly head off-road.

The D-Max Arctic Truck AT35, developed in partnership with Arctic Trucks, is based on the V-Cross 4x4 and is assembled at Isuzu’s Struandale plant in Gqeberha.

The D-Max Arctic Truck AT35, developed in partnership with Arctic Trucks, is based on the V-Cross 4x4 and is assembled at Isuzu’s Struandale plant in Gqeberha. (Supplied)

The model receives its specialised modifications in a dedicated conversion area, where artisans reshape the wheel arches and fit the larger 35″ tyres and upgraded suspension that define its heavy-duty capability.

Priced from R1,194,000, the AT35 remains a low-volume, special-order model sold exclusively through Isuzu’s dealer network.

The V-Cross and AT35 are powered by Isuzu’s 3.0l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine, paired with the brand’s latest six-speed automatic transmission.

Isuzu said the addition of the Onyx Black finish is part of an ongoing product enhancement strategy aimed at offering more choice and stronger visual appeal across its flagship offerings.

The D-Max range is sold with a five-year/90,000km service plan, five-year/120,000km warranty with roadside assistance, and a five-year/unlimited-distance anti-corrosion warranty.