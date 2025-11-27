Audi drivers can now stream Disney+ on the go

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Audi and Disney have announced a new partnership to enhance in-car entertainment experiences.

Audi customers can now stream Disney+ programming directly in the vehicle through the newly integrated Disney+ app in some of the brand’s new model range. The app can be accessed via the Audi Application Store integrated directly into the MMI and does not require a smartphone to operate.

Customers can install the app directly via the Audi Application Store in the vehicle and log in with their existing Disney+ account to watch movies from the Pixar and Marvel universes streamed on the central MMI display when the vehicle is parked or on the optional passenger display during the drive.

The app is being rolled out simultaneously in 43 markets worldwide: many European countries, parts of Asia, Australia, New Zealand and the US.

Audi South Africa confirms that local customers can also tap into the new Disney+ feature provided they have the new models of the Audi A5 and Audi Q5. The streaming is also available to the Audi A6, Audi A6 e-tron, and Audi Q6 e-tron model series sold in other markets.