How to get your car ready for holiday travel

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Take the right precautions with your vehicle to ensure a safe December road trip.

South Africa records more than 12,000 road fatalities annually. The festive season period sees 1,500 deaths on average between December and January.

Grim statistics aside, December holidays are fun, and everyone looks forward to winding down and recharging ahead of the new year.

With many holidaymakers expected to take to the roads in great numbers, preparations and a safety mindset are crucial before embarking on your journey. Below is a checklist to help make your holiday more fun and less frustrating.

Vehicle preparations

Service your car ahead of your journey. Ensure there are no underlying issues with major components such as the engine, gearbox and chassis. Clear electrical faults, especially those concerning lights and wipers. You don’t want to be caught in the dark with little to no illumination, and nor do you want to deal with malfunctioning wipers during December storms.

Tyres

Ensure good tyre health and tread depths. Aim for 1.6mm across the entire width and circumference. Shallow treads mean the tyres aren’t able to disperse water on the roads, and affect grip and braking performance.

You can wonder into swamps unwittingly in the middle of a gravel road. Picture: (DENIS DROPPA)

Vehicle type

Make sure your vehicle is suitable for the terrain you plan to travel on. If the trip includes gravel roads, vehicles such as crossovers, SUVs and double-cab bakkies with a higher ground clearance are more suitable, but also note that mud traps may suddenly occur in a downpour; thus, a car with all-wheel drive or 4x4 is the prize for these conditions.

The overall average of running an EV is about two thirds of the price of fuel. Picture: (Reuters)

New-energy vehicles

With more new-energy vehicles introduced in South Africa, this may be the first outing for a family with a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), plug-in-electric vehicle (PHEV) or battery electric vehicle (BEV).

HEVs and PHEVs charge their batteries on the move and function similarly to conventional petrol and diesel engines, able to cover long distances without needing a charge. Charged hybrid batteries lower the average fuel consumption of the car with savings on refuelling, though.

BEVs are a different story altogether. They rely solely on battery power and modern iterations can travel up to 400km on a single a charge. If using a BEV you’ll require the pencilling in of charging stops.

Download apps such as Rubicon and Charge to assist in the plotting of your route for charging. Some apps are able to give live statuses of whether a charge station is operational or not. Ensure your charge card is fully paid up before embarking on your journey.

Even with the best preparations emergencies do happen. Ensure you are ready to respond. Picture: (123RF)

Infotainment

Don’t step onto the road if the music is not flowing. A quiet cabin ruins a holiday before it begins. Ensure that USB ports and bluetooth connectivity work. Keep tabs on live traffic reports and general news through the radio.

Assistance

Ensure that your roadside assistance and insurance subscriptions are up to date. Note the emergency protocols of your service provider, and also ensure that your driving and motor vehicle licences haven’t expired. Jot down or save emergency numbers for all the areas you plan to visit or drive through.

Make sure the wheel jack and wheel nut spanner are in the car and in a functioning state. Keep a blanket, torch, power bank, basic handyman tools, small fire extinguisher, water and snacks in the car in case an emergency should arise.