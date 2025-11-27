Three used sports cars worth gifting yourself this Christmas

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There’s a moment every December — somewhere between hearing the first Michael Bublé Christmas song and the office Secret Santa making a nuisance of himself — when you start to dream about actually treating yourself this festive season. And we’re not talking about a smartwatch or a pair of funky socks, but something that genuinely makes your heart race. Something like a sports car.

Of course, for most of us, that idea sits somewhere between daydream and daring. But with South Africa’s used car market offering more choice than ever before, the dream isn’t as far-fetched as it sounds. The latest AutoTrader data reveals several exhilarating options to suit almost any budget, proof that there’s plenty of joy to be found behind the wheel this December.

“December always seems to bring a bit of reflection and a bit of dreaming. Even if you’re not planning to buy a sports car, browsing AutoTrader is often the first step in next year’s buying cycle,” says AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.

“For many, it’s about exploring options, understanding value, and seeing what’s possible. That curiosity is what drives the market forward: informed, thoughtful decisions, whether buying a budget hatchback or a fun sports car.”

A 2010 facelift brought styling tweaks and a slight bump in power.

Attainable sports cars

Let’s start with the realistic end of the Christmas wishlist (the kind that doesn’t require a Powerball ticket). The Mazda MX-5 is the most affordable option here and, as history has shown, likely the most reliable buy on this list. With four generations to choose from, from the pop-up headlight NA to the modern ND, there’s no shortage of choice. AutoTrader data shows an average registration age of 15 years, pointing to a 2010 model, which makes it an NC-generation example.

This generation was produced for a full decade (2005–2015), with early models powered by a modest yet eager 2.0l naturally-aspirated petrol engine producing 118kW and 188Nm of torque when new. A six-speed manual transmission sends power to the rear wheels, delivering all the old-school thrills a driving enthusiast could hope for. The lightweight cloth top adds to the charm, allowing for open-air motoring at a moment’s notice. Later models featured a retractable hardtop, although these tend to command a premium on the used market. A 2010 facelift brought styling tweaks and a slight bump in power.

While straight-line performance may not impress those accustomed to more potent machinery, the MX-5 remains a superb sports car for beginners or anyone who values handling and driver engagement over outright power. Its reputation for bulletproof reliability also makes it a rarity — a genuine sports car that won’t drain your bank account with excessive maintenance. With an average used selling price of R273,748, the initial purchase won’t break the bank either, and with average mileages of 99,359km, most examples still have plenty of life left in them.

Also consider: Abarth 595, Mini Cooper S

The Mercedes-Benz SLK 55 AMG offers easy V8 power. (Wikimedia Commons/MrWalkr)

V8s that deliver plenty of grunt

If your idea of festive cheer involves a bit more rumble from the exhaust, consider the Mercedes-Benz SLK 55 AMG. This compact luxury roadster isn’t much bigger than an MX-5 and, at first glance, looks like a stylish, high-end convertible. But beneath that elegant exterior lies something far more ferocious, a 5.5l V8 engine that turns this chic roadster into a pocket-sized hot rod.

First introduced in 2005 with the R171 generation, the SLK 55 AMG packed a naturally-aspirated 5.5l V8 producing 265kW and 510Nm of torque, launching it from 0–100km/h in just 4.9 seconds. That’s impressive even by today’s standards, but at the time, it allowed this small Benz to embarrass far pricier and more exotic supercars off the line.

Depending on what you’re after in your fantasy sports car Christmas gift, the SLK 55 AMG will either delight or leave you wanting more. Mercedes endowed it with AMG suspension, beefy brakes, and that glorious V8 soundtrack, but it’s still a comfort-oriented roadster at heart. The seven-speed automatic transmission, electrically adjustable seats, and retractable hardtop all add refinement — and weight. With no manual gearbox available, purists seeking a razor-sharp driving experience may prefer something more focused, such as a Porsche Boxster S.

Still, the SLK 55 AMG is a superb all-rounder and one of the most affordable ways to experience a V8-powered performance car. With an average price of R330,126 on AutoTrader, it represents strong value for money. Better yet, the M113 V8 is renowned for its durability (one of the most reliable AMG engines ever made), though buyers should still budget for premium-level maintenance and running costs.

Also consider: BMW M3 (E92), Ford Mustang GT

The V12 Vantage S is a powerhouse boasting 421kW and 620Nm of torque. (Aston Martin)

Money no object? Put these dream rides on your driveway

If your budget is a little more generous (and Santa’s feeling particularly indulgent), there are plenty of ways to add something truly exotic to your garage. The Aston Martin Vantage, for instance, is perfect for anyone who’s ever dreamed of channelling their inner James Bond, the suave British spy darting from mission to mission in a svelte machine.

The so-called “entry-level” Vantage carries a surprisingly accessible price tag for a car wearing such a prestigious badge. With an average age of 12 years, buyers can get behind the wheel of a Vantage for about R1,789,700, often with impressively low mileage; just 42,157km on average.

A 12-year-old example places you in the first-generation model, which was initially offered with a V8 engine and later with a more exclusive V12 option. The latter commands a significant premium on the used market, thanks to its rarity and formidable performance.

At the top of the range sits the V12 Vantage S, a powerhouse boasting 421kW and 620Nm of torque. Unlike the standard models, which were available with either manual or automatic transmissions, the V12 Vantage S came exclusively with a seven-speed Sportshift III automated manual. Its performance figures remain impressive today, with a 0–100km/h sprint in just 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 330km/h. It also featured sharper handling courtesy of three-stage adaptive dampers, carbon-ceramic brakes, and a host of other dynamic upgrades.

If your budget doesn’t quite stretch that far, the standard 4.7l V8 Vantage delivers around eight-tenths of the thrills for considerably less money. Yet, it still offers all the elegance, charisma, and craftsmanship that make an Aston Martin feel so special.

Also consider: Nissan GT-R, Porsche 911