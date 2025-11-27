Toyota global production rises for fifth consecutive month

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Global output climbed 4% to 926,987 cars from a year earlier, while worldwide sales advanced 2% to 922,087 vehicles, marking a tenth consecutive monthly gain, according to data released by the Japanese carmaker.

Toyota Motor said on Thursday its global production rose for a fifth consecutive month in October, lifted by strong US demand for hybrid vehicles that offset weaker sales in Japan and China.

In the US, Toyota’s top market, production surged 26% for the month, marking its fifth straight double-digit increase as hybrid demand stayed robust and output recovered from last year’s production stoppage of two models.

Output in Japan rose 7%, but sales fell 4%. Toyota did not disclose a reason for the decline.

In China, production slipped 6% and sales dropped 7%, hit by the end of subsidy programmes in some regions.

For the first 10 months of the year, Toyota sold 8.7-million vehicles, with hybrids accounting for 42% of the total and battery electric models making up just under 2%.

The production and sales figures include its luxury Lexus brand.

