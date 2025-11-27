Toyota global production rises for fifth consecutive month

Toyota Motor said on Thursday its global production rose for a fifth consecutive month in October, lifted by strong US demand for hybrid vehicles that offset weaker sales in Japan and China.
Global output climbed 4% to 926,987 cars from a year earlier, while worldwide sales advanced 2% to 922,087 vehicles, marking a tenth consecutive monthly gain, according to data released by the Japanese carmaker.
In the US, Toyota’s top market, production surged 26% for the month, marking its fifth straight double-digit increase as hybrid demand stayed robust and output recovered from last year’s production stoppage of two models.
Output in Japan rose 7%, but sales fell 4%. Toyota did not disclose a reason for the decline.
In China, production slipped 6% and sales dropped 7%, hit by the end of subsidy programmes in some regions.
For the first 10 months of the year, Toyota sold 8.7-million vehicles, with hybrids accounting for 42% of the total and battery electric models making up just under 2%.
The production and sales figures include its luxury Lexus brand.
Reuters
