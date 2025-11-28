BYD Sealion 5 PHEV to make local debut on December 4

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BYD South Africa will debut the new Sealion 5 PHEV on December 4 when the full model range, final specifications and pricing will be confirmed.

The Sealion 5 introduces BYD’s latest plug-in hybrid technology to the local market, offering electric driving without the range anxiety associated with full battery-electric vehicles.

Power comes from a 1.5l naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with an electric motor for a combined output of 145kW and 300Nm, sent to the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission (CVT). In overseas markets the Sealion 5 is offered with either a 12kWh battery or a larger 18.3kWh pack. The smaller unit delivers an electric-only range of 61km, while the bigger pack extends this to 94km. Fully charged, they contribute to a claimed average fuel consumption of 1.4l/100km.

The Chinese carmaker said the compact SUV offers a strong mix of efficiency, safety and everyday usability. Standard kit includes a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, wireless charging, intelligent voice control, an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, a 360º camera system and a 12.8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

“We know many South African drivers are caught between wanting to move on from traditional ICE vehicles but find luxury hybrids to be out of reach. The Sealion 5 is our answer,” said Mark Handley, commercial director at BYD Auto South Africa.

With the Sealion 6 retailing from R639,900, we expect the Sealion 5 to come in well under the R600,000 mark. If so, it will be SA’s most affordable new PHEV.