FIRST DRIVE | New Audi S3 shines in VW Golf R’s absence

In 2001 Audi released the first-generation S3 in South Africa.

It was one of the early players in the high-performance hatchback league. At the time, Mercedes-Benz had yet to heat up the A-Class, while BMW wielded the less practical two-seater Z3 M Coupé with its oddball “clownshoe” aesthetics.

The Audi was set apart by its four-seater cabin layout — topped off with stonking performance thanks to a heavily fettled 1.8l turbocharged petrol engine, aided by Quattro all-wheel drive.

The next iteration gained more power and added sophistication, made more usable with the addition of a five-door Sportback derivative. Some examples made their way into the SAPS Gauteng flying squad fleet at the time.

Interior package blends sportier accoutrements. (Audi)

This lent itself to a clever, risqué advertising campaign by Audi’s agency Ogilvy in 2011 — a picture of the police-liveried S3 with the tagline “Fokofpolisiekar”. An accompanying blurb in smaller print celebrated the car’s “0 to crime stop in 5.5 seconds”.

The second-generation S3 forged a clear distinction between itself and the Golf 5 GTI and R32 derivatives of the day, delivering scintillating performance in a premium package, appealing to buyers who valued badge appeal.

But the lines started getting a little blurred about the time the Golf 6 R came along — and they were most certainly smudged with the arrival of the Golf 7 R, parallel to the introduction of the 8V third-generation S3.

Its cousins from Volkswagen had really narrowed the gap, offering the same engine, 4MOTION traction, and a cabin on a similar level in fit and finish, as well as a lower asking price.

2.0l motor gets a power bump. (Audi)

In almost any conversation, the preference leaned towards the Volkswagen, swayed by the cachet the Golf moniker holds in our market.

Now the updated version of the fourth-generation 8Y series S3 has arrived. And Audi is striking while the iron is hot because, as you may have noticed, the Golf 8.5 R is not currently a prospect on the local market. Volkswagen representatives said its delay has been attributed to fuel quality. But perhaps the pricing struggle has also been an impediment, considering that the Golf 8.5 GTI comes in at about R908,000.

Audi launched the updated S3 Sportback at a price of R1,091,100 this week, while the sedan costs upwards of R1,106,100. We drove the model from OR Tambo airport in Johannesburg to Red Star Raceway in Delmas, putting in some time on the skidpan and track before heading back.

Sedan remains part of the mix. (Audi)

The exterior enhancements are in line with what the updated A3 gained earlier this year. A little more aggression, with snappier-looking front and rear bumper designs, intricate alloy patterns and livelier colours, as well as the brand’s new 2D interlinked circles emblem. It also sees certain minor downgrades where cabin fixtures are concerned (that tiny gear selector dial), but the S3’s cabin is certainly better appointed than the lesser A3. Testing the standard A3 35 TFSI, my view was that the BMW 118, which also undercut it in price, was the nicer pick.

But comparing the S3 derivative with the M135 (from R982,768), the Audi leaves a stronger impression where sporting credentials are concerned. First, it bests the 233kW/400Nm output of the BMW, now packing 245kW/420Nm. That is 32kW and 20Nm more than the pre-facelift S3.

From the moment you fire up the car, you can tell that the 2.0l under the bonnet received a going-over, amplified by the exciting timbre of its (optional) Akrapovič exhaust; R80,000 well spent if you ask me, or anyone within earshot savouring its muscular rasp.

But even more noteworthy is the adoption of the torque splitter from the more powerful RS3, which, to cite the technical description, uses “an electronically controlled multiple disc clutch on each drive shaft to optimally distribute the torque between the rear wheel on the inside and the outside of the curve”.

In short, that means less understeer and a pointier handling character in tighter dynamic settings. Also, the potential to go sideways in the right (off public roads) environments.

Akrapovič exhaust is well worth the extra cash. (Audi)

So it might not have a specific “Torque Rear” drift mode like with the RS3, but with the Dynamic setting engaged and the electronic stability programme deactivated, we learnt that inducing dramatic, lock-to-lock sideways actions is possible.

A simple process on the low-friction skidpan: turn in, grab first gear via the left steering-mounted paddle, boot the accelerator and see the results with maximum torque available from 2,100rpm.

Countersteer before it swaps ends on you. Rinse, repeat. When you are done going sideways, re-engage the stability control and see how the S3 makes light work of hard, fast progress with sticky resolve.

The standstill-to-100km/h metric is dealt with in a claimed 4.7 seconds, which is 0.1 seconds quicker than before. Quite foolproof via the launch control function.

You could never really say this about the pre-facelift model, but with the addition of the torque splitter and more power, the new S3 just about upstages its bigger five-cylinder sibling.

Particularly if you are mindful of rand and cents — as it comes in at about R407,100 less (comparing the Sportback bodies). For those who can live without the 2.5l howl, it would be the one to have.