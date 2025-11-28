Merz to ask EU to drop 2035 ban on combustion cars

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday he would send a letter to the EU Commission urging it to keep technological options open for the automotive industry beyond the bloc’s planned 2035 phase-out of new combustion engine cars.
“This is above all about achieving good compatibility between competitiveness and the demands we place of climate protection,” Merz told a news conference on the results of this week’s meeting of coalition leaders.
“I will ask the commission, even after 2035, to continue to allow battery-electric vehicles that also have a combustion engine,” he said, adding highly efficient combustion engines should also be allowed.
Reuters
