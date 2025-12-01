More than just a drive: Mazda delivers something deeper

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mazda believes cars are crafted, not just built. Its vehicles are designed to be beautiful, intuitive and inspiring to drive.

As SA’s automotive landscape evolves with new entrants, shifting consumer preferences, and heightened competition, Bonite van der Merwe, newly appointed MD of Mazda Southern Africa, remains focused on what truly sets the brand apart: exceptional build quality, emotional connection, and enduring trust.

“In a value-conscious economy, there’s a clear appetite for affordability,” says Van der Merwe. “But at Mazda, we believe true value lies not only in the purchase price, but in the long-term ownership experience — from safety and reliability to how a car makes you feel every time you drive it.”

Van der Merwe, who took the helm in 2025 after more than a decade of shaping Mazda’s growth from within, brings a blend of strategic vision and people-first leadership. Having led Finance, Corporate Affairs, and most recently Operations, Sales & Service, she is familiar with every layer of the business and what Mazda means to South Africans.

Under her leadership, Mazda Southern Africa is strengthening its presence by deepening emotional relevance and maintaining its renowned promise of quality and reliability.

Mazda stands proudly as a single brand, not a brand house leveraging many. This singular focus allows the company to pour all its energy and expertise into four defining pillars: design, quality, brand, and reliability.

Every Mazda is created with this unified purpose, ensuring that no matter the model, the experience remains unmistakably Mazda — beautifully crafted, intuitive, and inspiring to drive.

Mazda’s philosophy of human-centric design is deeply rooted in Omotenashi, the Japanese art of anticipating and exceeding expectations. “Our vehicles are designed around people,” Van der Merwe explains. “That means more than just comfort — it’s about intuitive experiences, joy in the details, and a driving dynamic that connects you to the road. Because ‘The Feeling Will Find You’.”

For over 50 years, Mazda has been a trusted companion to South Africans — a brand that has earned its place in driveways and family stories alike.

Many consumers still own and cherish Mazda vehicles purchased decades ago, a true reflection of the brand’s enduring reliability and emotional connection.

It’s a heritage built on confidence, where a Mazda doesn’t just serve a lifetime; it becomes part of one.

This confidence extends to Mazda’s strong resale performance. The brand continues to maintain one of the highest resale values in SA at an impressive 72%, reinforcing the trust of existing owners and inspiring confidence in new ones.

Combined with its five-year unlimited kilometre warranty, service plan, and roadside assistance, Mazda ensures that every stage of ownership delivers lasting satisfaction and peace of mind.

Mazda not only prides itself on the high quality of its vehicles, but of the customer service experiences it offers. (Mazda)

As the market expands with new offerings and price-driven alternatives, Van der Merwe believes that brands like Mazda continue to play a vital role in offering premium craftsmanship, long-term peace of mind, and driving confidence.

“Volume isn’t our only ambition,” she says. “Our focus is on building trust, investing in our dealer network, and supporting customers with quality vehicles and service experiences that live up to Mazda’s global reputation.”

Van der Merwe also places strong emphasis on diversity, inclusion, and values-led leadership, both within the organisation and across the wider Mazda Foundation initiatives.

“Mazda is more than a car company,” she says. “We’re a community, and we have a responsibility to lead with purpose, integrity, and heart.”

In a time of rapid change, Van der Merwe believes Mazda’s challenger spirit will continue to guide its path. “We’ve always done things differently. We’ve always believed that cars can be crafted, not just built.

“That’s why our promise remains: ‘Wonderrrr Awaits’. And for those who seek more than just a drive, Mazda will always deliver something deeper — a feeling worth chasing.”

This article was sponsored by Mazda.