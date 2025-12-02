F2 champ Leonardo Fornaroli joins McLaren in test role

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Newly crowned Formula Two champion Leonardo Fornaroli has joined McLaren in a test and development role, the Formula One champions announced on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Italian clinched the title in Qatar with a round to spare last Sunday, taking four wins and five podiums to date.

He follows in the footsteps of McLaren’s F1 title contender Oscar Piastri and the team’s former development driver Gabriel Bortoleto, who is now racing for Sauber, as drivers who won F3 and F2 titles in successive years.

Fornaroli’s Dutch F2 rival Richard Verschoor, third in the series, has also joined the McLaren development programme.

As well as F1, McLaren have a team in US-based IndyCar and are entering the World Endurance Championship from 2027.

Piastri and teammate Lando Norris will fight Red Bull’s Max Verstappen for the F1 drivers’ title in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Reuters