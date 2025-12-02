Fuel price hikes: what you’ll pay for petrol and diesel this December

South African motorists will face higher fuel prices from midnight on Tuesday, with all grades of petrol and diesel set for increases after a month marked by rising global oil prices and regulatory cost adjustments.
The mineral resources and energy department has confirmed the price of 93- and 95-octane petrol will rise by 29c/l. Diesel is hit harder, with wholesale prices increasing by 82c/l for low-sulphur 50ppm and 65c/l for 500ppm fuel.
The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin climbs by 74c/l.
The month’s biggest price driver was a sharp increase in international product prices for petrol, diesel and paraffin, which pushed up the basic fuel price South Africa pays for imports. This outweighed the small relief provided by a stronger rand. The currency appreciated slightly against the dollar during the review period, trimming only about 3c/l to 4c/l from the final adjustments.
The department also approved annual margin adjustments for fuel wholesalers and retailers. These add 3.6c/l to petrol and 5.48c/l to diesel and illuminating paraffin. Additional tweaks to storage, distribution and working-capital costs contributed a few cents more. The slate levy remains unchanged at 0c/l.
The latest adjustments apply from December 3 and will be reflected at pumps across the country.
Fuel prices from Wednesday
Inland
- 93 ULP: R21.26/l
- 95 ULP: R21.41/l
- Diesel (50ppm): R20.02/l
- Diesel (500ppm): R19.78/l
Coastal
- 95 ULP: R20.58/l
- Diesel (50ppm): R19.26/l
- Diesel (500ppm): R18.95/l
