New Jetour T2 delivers rugged SUV value

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new Jetour T2 has gone on sale in Mzansi. Sporting a distinctive boxy design, the mid-size SUV is aimed at buyers who want a comfortable daily driver with enough capability for the occasional off-road escape. Key rivals include the GWM Tank 300 and BAIC B40.

Specification is generous across the range. All T2 models come standard with automatic LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, fog lights, electrically folding and heated side mirrors, roof rails, animated LED puddle lights, rain-sensing wipers, a panoramic sunroof and an electric tailgate.

All T2 models come standard with automatic LED headlights. (SUPPLIED)

Exterior colours include Glacier White, Lunar Silver, Onyx Black, Titan Silver and Aqua Green.

The cabin is equally well equipped. All derivatives feature ventilated front seats, paddle shifters, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, push-button start with keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, USB Type-A and Type-C ports, wireless charging and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. A 15.6-inch touchscreen handles infotainment, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

A 15.6-inch touchscreen handles infotainment, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. (Jetour)

Driver assistance tech is comprehensive, with cruise control, auto-hold, rollover mitigation, blind-spot monitoring, door-open warning, rear cross-traffic alert and rear collision warning all included. Six airbags are standard, while rear parking sensors and a 540º camera help with manoeuvring. A tyre-pressure monitoring system, plus traction, stability and hill-descent control, rounds off the suite.

Three models are available. The entry-level T2 Aspire uses a 1.5l four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 125kW and 270Nm, sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT).

The flagship T2 Odyssey features an illuminated Jetour logo in the grille. (Jetour)

The mid-tier T2 Xplora retains the 1.5L motor but in a higher state of tune, delivering 180kW and 375Nm. The seven-speed DCT sends power to all four wheels via Jetour’s all-wheel-drive system. Additional kit includes a crawl function for improved off-road control, a factory-fitted tow bar, illuminated door sills and an eight-speaker audio system.

At the top of the range, the T2 Odyssey adds a 12-speaker Sony sound system, an electrically adjustable passenger seat, multicolour ambient lighting and an illuminated Jetour logo in the grille.

Pricing

T2 Aspire: R569,900

T2 Xplora: R639,900

T2 Odyssey: R679,900

Pricing includes a seven-year/200,000km warranty, a seven-year/75,000km service plan and a 10-year/1,000,000km engine warranty (for the first owner).