Report suggests Red Bull will promote Hadjar in place of Tsunoda

Red Bull will replace Yuki Tsunoda with Isack Hadjar, pictured, according to a report from RacingNews365 on Monday. (Jayce Illman)

In related news, sister squad Racing Bulls will bring back Liam Lawson while promoting rookie Arvid Lindblad.

Tsunoda has struggled this season, ranking 15th in the standings, in sharp contrast to teammate Max Verstappen, who is seeking his fifth straight championship this season.

“I’ve done what I could do,” Tsunoda said recently. “Especially the last four races, the team gave me a lot of support and I was able to drive with (an) almost identical car to Max.”

Tsunoda follows a line of racers who have struggled to succeed alongside Verstappen, among them Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, Liam Lawson and Sergio Perez.

