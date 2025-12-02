These were SA’s best-selling cars and bakkies in blockbuster November

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sales of new vehicles continued their strong performance in November, surging to 54,896 units for a 12.5% increase compared with November 2024 and marking the fifth consecutive month of sales over 50,000.

The performance continues a stellar year for South Africa’s car industry, with year-to-date sales now 15.4% ahead of 2024, according to motor industry body Naamsa.

Last November’s 48,585 units marked the best month of 2024 but was driven primarily by rental fleet deals as consumer demand declined. This November, growth was broader across segments and supported by real improvements in the economy, said Wesbank.

The new passenger car segment recorded 39,158 units last month, an 11% increase over November 2024. Light commercial vehicles, including bakkies and minibuses, sold 13,048 units for a 20.5% increase.

Sales in the low-volume medium and heavy truck segments reflected a mixed performance, with a 0.6% reduction for mediums and a 1.3% increase for heavies compared with November 2024.

“November’s performance reflects a market responding to a more supportive economic environment. Lower inflation, relief at the fuel pump and the first interest rate cut under the revised 3% target have helped restore a sense of predictability in household budgets. This stability is starting to show in mobility decisions,” said Lebo Gaoaketse, Wesbank’s head of marketing and communication.

There are encouraging signs that the market’s growth is being shaped by disciplined consumer behaviour rather than exuberance, he said.

“Affordability remains a clear priority. Even with improving economic indicators, households are aware of their limits. Buyers are approaching dealerships with well-prepared budgets, strong views on total cost of ownership and a preference for predictable finance structures,” Gaoaketse said.

Brandon Cohen, chair of the National Automobile Dealers Association, said there were few industry commentators who could have predicted the vehicle sales boom we’ve seen in the second half of the year.

“The ongoing buoyancy in the country’s economic environment, together with attractive incentives to purchase new vehicles before year-end, is expected to hopefully bring another strong month of sales in December and one of the highest annual totals of the past decade,” he said.

Toyota was again South Africa’s most popular automotive brand last month with a dominant market share. The locally built Toyota Hilux maintained its long-held crown as the country’s best-selling vehicle overall, with the VW Polo Vivo the most popular passenger car.

Suzuki maintained its second position ahead of VW in the brand wars, with the Swift and Fronx its best-selling models.

Chinese brands continued to grow stronger as consumers were won over by their affordability and features. In November, notable performers included Chery, which overtook Isuzu as the seventh-placed brand; Omoda & Jaecoo, which jumped two places to 11th; and Jetour, which knocked Stellantis out of the top 15.

TOP 15 BEST-SELLING BRANDS, NOVEMBER 2025

Toyota — 13,576 Suzuki — 6,385 Volkswagen group — 6,044 Ford — 3,095 Hyundai — 3,051 GWM — 2,534 Chery — 2,506 Isuzu — 2,124 Kia — 1,828 Renault — 1,415 Omoda & Jaecoo — 1,408 Mahindra — 1,403 Nissan — 1,330 BMW group — 1,251 Jetour — 1,235

TOP 30 BEST-SELLING NEW VEHICLES, NOVEMBER 2025

Toyota Hilux — 3,383 VW Polo Vivo — 2,862 Suzuki Swift — 2,364 Ford Ranger — 2,292 Chery Tiggo 4 Cross — 1,838 Isuzu D-Max — 1,673 Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,651 Toyota Starlet — 1,619 Toyota Urban Cruiser — 1,325 Hyundai Grand i10 — 1,308 Suzuki Fronx — 1,176 Haval Jolion — 1,132 Toyota Starlet Cross — 1,085 Toyota Vitz — 899 Omoda C5 — 777 Kia Sonet — 774 Toyota Fortuner — 763 Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up — 737 VW Polo — 720 Nissan Magnite — 702 GWM P-Series — 665 Suzuki Baleno — 622 Toyota Hiace — 596 Toyota Rumion — 577 Renault Kwid — 570 VW T-Cross — 568 Jetour T2 — 545 Nissan Navara — 511 Mahindra XUV 3XO — 503 Chery Tiggo 7 — 488

• Source: Lightstone/Naamsa