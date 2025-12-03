Motoring

BMW sets new mid-term climate goal

BMW says newly imposed trade tariffs could dent the carmaker's earnings by €1bn (R19,8bn) this year, as escalating trade tensions between China, Europe and the US take a mounting toll on global companies' finances.
German carmaker BMW aims to cut its CO² equivalent emissions by at least 60-million metric tons by 2035 from 2019 levels. (Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

German carmaker BMW aims to cut its CO² equivalent emissions by at least 60-million metric tons by 2035 from 2019 levels, it said on Tuesday, setting new mid-term goals within the longer-term target of achieving net zero by 2050.

The new goal, which applies to all drive variants across a vehicle’s life cycle, represents an additional reduction of about 20-million tons of CO² beyond its existing target for 2030, it said.

To achieve the goals, which cover vehicles’ design, raw material sourcing, production and use, BMW said it would increasingly use renewable energy in production and in the supply chain, products and processes and ensure a bigger share of its fleet is electrified.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Ageing with HIV: Zola Tshayana’s story of survival, struggle, and strength

2

France rejects claim they refused SA police officers entry to probe Mthethwa’s death

3

EDITORIAL | Admonish the jokers appearing before the Madlanga Commission and parly ad hoc committee

4

ONKGOPOTSE JJ TABANE | The G20 still means little for Joe Soap

5

ANC Johannesburg giants set to go head-to-head in party elections

Related Articles