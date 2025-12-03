Cadillac to reveal debut F1 livery at the Super Bowl

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cadillac will launch their debut Formula One livery via a television advertising spot during the Super Bowl on February 8, the General Motors-backed brand announced on Wednesday.

“It gives us a chance to introduce Cadillac Formula One team on a stage that reflects who we are,” said team CEO Dan Towriss in a statement ahead of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“We’re proud of our American heritage and we want to show up in a way that feels bold, innovative and distinctly ours. This is just the beginning, but it’s a moment I’m incredibly proud of.”

Cadillac will be the 11th team on the starting grid when the season starts in Australia on March 8, with drivers Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez.

An estimated 127.7-million viewers tuned in for this year’s Super Bowl National Football League championship broadcast by Fox, the largest audience in TV history for a single-network telecast according to the Nielsen ratings agency.

The Super Bowl is the biggest event on US television annually and its audience has increased while viewership for much of traditional TV has declined. About 123.7-million people watched the game in 2024.

Reuters