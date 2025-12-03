Mercedes-Benz begins testing new G-Class Cabriolet

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mercedes-Benz has started real-world testing of its upcoming G-Class Cabriolet, expanding the long-running G-Class line with a new open-top derivative.

The carmaker said prototypes are undergoing their first development kilometres in Austria, where engineers are collecting data to assess structural performance and refine the cabriolet’s driving characteristics.

The model will later head to Sweden for winter evaluation, where it will be tested in sub-zero conditions to verify durability, traction and overall reliability on snow and ice.

The G-Class Cabriolet revives a body style last seen in limited-run models more than a decade ago.

Mercedes-Benz said further information about the vehicle, including technical details and market plans, will be released closer to its official debut.