New Lexus LX 700h Urban pricing and specs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new Lexus LX 700h Urban has officially landed in South Africa.

Positioned between the existing F Sport and Overtrail derivatives, the seven-seater Urban model rolls on asphalt-focused 22-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 265/50 profile tyres.

Exterior cues that set it apart include a chrome-finished radiator grille and window trim, colour-coded side mirrors and chrome door handles.

Customers can choose from White Quartz, Sonic Titanium, Manganese Luster, Terrane Khaki and Graphite Black.

The Lexus LX 700h Urban rides on 22-inch alloy wheels. (Lexus)

Lexus saids the cabin gains its own touch of distinction with elegant Shimamoku wood trim.

As with the F Sport and Overtrail, the LX 700h Urban is powered by a 3.5l V6 petrol-hybrid powertrain delivering 341kW at 5,200rpm and 650Nm between 2,000rpm and 3,600rpm.

Power is channelled to all four wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission, while a centre locking differential enhances traction over slippery terrain. It’s not afraid of hauling heavy loads, with Lexus claiming a generous braked towing capacity of 3,500kg.

Available at Lexus dealerships nationwide, the LX 700h Urban is priced at R2,746,300. The purchase includes a seven-year/100,000km warranty and maintenance plan, along with an eight-year/195,000km hybrid battery warranty.