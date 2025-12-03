Teenager Lindblad follows Verstappen’s path to F1

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Arvid Lindblad turned 18 on August 8 and will be one of the youngest Formula One drivers of all time when he debuts in Australia on March 8 next year.

Red Bull fast-tracked Max Verstappen into Formula One as a 17-year-old in 2015 and in Arvid Lindblad, confirmed as a Racing Bulls driver on Tuesday, they believe they have another special teenage talent.

The Briton, who also has a Swedish passport and is of Indian heritage on his mother’s side, turned 18 on August 8 and will be one of the youngest Formula One drivers of all time when he debuts in Australia on March 8 next year.

Only four-times world champion Verstappen, Canadian Lance Stroll and Italian Kimi Antonelli were younger when they started out.

Formula One’s governing body changed the rules after Verstappen was signed at 16 by Toro Rosso, today Racing Bulls, to make sure the sport’s drivers were over 18 before they raced at the highest level.

Even so, they granted Lindblad a super licence as a 17-year-old after the team requested a dispensation.

Speed and maturity

Red Bull have long spoken of the youngster in glowing terms as a face of the future and nothing has swayed their thinking even after a difficult Formula Two season, where he is sixth with a round remaining.

The statement confirming his arrival alongside New Zealander Liam Lawson spoke of his raw speed, maturity and potential.

“Arvid’s rapid progression marks him as one of the standout young talents in the sport,” said Racing Bulls principal Alan Permane.

Lindblad, who grew up in the affluent commuter village of Virginia Water outside London, has been part of Red Bull’s young driver programme since 2021 after starting in karting at the age of five.

He took a double win at Silverstone in a strong rookie season in Formula Three and has shone in testing and practice sessions for Red Bull, including going sixth fastest in Verstappen’s car in Mexico City last October.

“He did a very good job. It’s so difficult to jump in. The pace is there so not much to argue against that,” Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies said at the time.

Before he was ousted in July, former Red Bull boss Christian Horner made clear he saw Lindblad as another generational talent who could ultimately take the team to new heights in a post-Verstappen era.

“Arvid is definitely a talent for the future. I think he’s got the right attitude. He’s got the right approach and determination,” he said last year.

Managed by 2024-25 Formula E champion Oliver Rowland, Lindblad last year became the youngest winner in Formula Three history and has taken only one year in Formula Two to take the next big move.

“Since I started this journey at five years old, it was always my goal to be in Formula One. It’s a proud moment to take this step,” he said on Tuesday.

“I can’t wait to get started. It’s going to be an exciting year.”

Reuters