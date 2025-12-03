Then and now: Original luxury SUV prices compared with today’s models

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The X5 arrived in 1999 and was lauded by the world’s motoring press as the first sporty and dynamic SUV.

Luxury SUVs are hot property. They’ve replaced the once-ubiquitous executive and luxury sedan, with consumers loving the added practicality, increased ride height and the status that comes with a posh SUV.

However, since the first wave of luxury SUVs hit South Africa in the late 1990s and early 2000s, things have changed drastically.

Back then, many of these vehicles were the first attempts by luxury carmakers to blend comfort, capability and prestige into a single package.

Two decades later, their modern equivalents sit at the cutting edge of technology, refinement and efficiency. And when you compare original new-car pricing with current used values (supported by AutoTrader data), you get a clear sense of how the segment has shifted.

By looking at what the original models cost when they were new, what they sell for on the used market today and what their successors command now, you get a clear sense of how the segment has shifted.

“The transformation of luxury SUVs mirrors the broader transformation of the automotive landscape” says AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.

“What once began as a practical alternative to luxury sedans has become a showcase for the industry’s most sophisticated capabilities. Manufacturers have moved from offering high-riding comfort to building vehicles that integrate cutting-edge electronics, advanced driver-assistance systems and powertrains engineered for both efficiency and performance.”

One of the first brands to cotton on to the idea of a luxury SUV was Mercedes-Benz. (Wikimedia Commons)

Mercedes-Benz ML-Class (W163) and GLE-Class (W167)

One of the first brands to cotton on to the idea of a luxury SUV was Mercedes-Benz. Yes, the Range Rover, Toyota Land Cruiser and Mercedes G-Class had long been around, but these were serious off-roaders that were made luxurious, whereas the ML-Class was termed a soft-roader; essentially a raised station wagon with the luxuries of a posh Mercedes.

However, the ML was actually underpinned by a body-on-frame chassis, giving it surprising capability when the tarmac ran out.

The ML was plagued with quality issues, though, as these Alabama-made SUVs were critiqued for poor trim finishes, misaligned panels and massive panel gaps. Their engines, however, have stood the test of time, and the W163 generation has proven to be reliable.

The latest Mercedes GLE. (Mercedes-Benz AG Communications )

According to AutoTrader data, the first-generation ML has an average used selling price of R88,456, with an average mileage of 240,107km and an average registration year of 2001. That year, the ML had a starting price of R386,000 for the entry-level ML270 CDI and went all the way up to R595,000 for the ML55 AMG.

Compared to the latest GLE-Class, the old ML looks like a comparative bargain. Then again, these vehicles are worlds apart in terms of safety, sophistication and luxury, with the latest GLE-Class receiving advanced driver-assistance systems and economical yet powerful engines.

With an average used price of R1,390,848, the latest model is pricey, but still far cheaper than the new model, which has a starting price of R1,765,954 for a base GLE 300d.

Just two years after Mercedes launched the ML, arch-rival BMW introduced the first-ever X5, the E53. (BMW)

BMW X5 (E53) and BMW X5 (G05)

Just two years after Mercedes launched the ML, arch-rival BMW introduced the first-ever X5, the E53. Using expertise from its brief ownership of the Rover Group (which owned Land Rover), BMW developed what it referred to as an SAV, or Sports Activity Vehicle.

The X5 arrived in 1999 and was lauded by the world’s motoring press as the first sporty and dynamic SUV. And it really was, with journalists of the time noting it felt like an E39 5 Series on stilts. While it wasn’t much good at off-roading, the first-generation X5 could handle gravel roads better than any BMW sedan, and melded two of the biggest status symbols — a BMW and an SUV — together.

Like the first-generation ML, the BMW X5 was also built in America and still is to this day. With an average price of R152,563 and an average mileage of 234,284km, the E53 X5 is relatively affordable but has higher mileage.

The G05-generation BMW X5. (BMW)

With an average registration year of 2003, these models had an average new price of R471,000 for the base 3.0i with a manual transmission, while the top-of-the-range 4.6iS retailed for R729,000.

Comparatively, the G05 X5 (introduced in 2019) has a used retail price of R1,460,929. While no longer the sportiest choice in the segment (that accolade belongs to the next vehicle on the list), the X5 has evolved into a more sophisticated and usable model, with a high-end interior, refined ride and plenty of luxury.

Well-equipped models boast high-end finishes like a crystal gear lever and driver-assistance systems that allow the X5 to brake, steer and accelerate by itself. On the new-car market, the X5 retails from R1,803,637, with the top-spec X5 M Competition selling for a dizzying R3,281,901.

Porsche introduced the first-generation Cayenne in 2002. (Porsche)

Porsche Cayenne (955) and Porsche Cayenne (9YA)

Imagine Land Rover deciding to produce a rear-engined sports car. Strange, right? That’s how bizarre it seemed when Porsche decided to introduce the first-generation Cayenne in 2002, a high-riding SUV that defied the laws of physics.

While the media (and Porsche loyalists) were sceptical (the strange styling did it no favours), the Cayenne converted naysayers with its remarkable handling, which was more like a sports sedan than an SUV.

What’s more, it had legitimate off-roading ability, with the Cayenne able to outpace the X5 and ML both on- and off-road. Of course, it was no Range Rover, but the big Brit couldn’t hold a candle to the Cayenne’s sporting characteristics.

With an average price of R346,561 (that Porsche badge does a lot to preserve resale value) and an average mileage of 184,300km, the average registration year is 2008.

The new Porsche Cayenne line-up starts at R2,049,000. (Supplied / Business Day)

In that year, the Cayenne had a starting price of R595,000 for the entry-level V6, and a hefty R1,695,000 for the Turbo S Tiptronic.

If you’re interested in the latest generation, prepare to spend a lot more: a used Cayenne 9YA generation retails for an average price of R1,659,304 for a five-year-old model with an average mileage of 53,155km.

That’s a steal, considering a new Cayenne has a starting price of R2,049,000, with the most expensive model (the Turbo GT) selling for R4,506,000.

The Discovery 3 represents good value on the used-car market. (JLR)

Land Rover Discovery 3 and Land Rover Discovery 5

While the Land Rover Discovery lineage stretches back to 1989, the first two generations were rather rudimentary, even though they were equipped with luxurious creature comforts.

It wasn’t until the arrival of the Discovery 3 in 2005 that the nameplate moved decidedly upmarket, leading many to question whether its existence would render the Range Rover pointless.

Weighing in at 2.7 tonnes — thanks to its unique Integrated Body Frame, which comprised a monocoque and ladder-frame chassis — the Discovery 3 was anything but quick, even with the top-spec 220 kW 4.4l V8.

Still, it remains one of the best bang-for-buck SUVs money can buy, and is a class leader in comfort and off-road ability.

However, it is also known for its laundry list of potential mechanical and electrical issues, ranging from failing air suspension to oil pump failures on the 2.7 TDV6, and many other problems.

The Discovery 5 hasn’t captured the buying public’s imagination like the Discovery 3 and 4 did. (JLR)

But if you have a budget big enough to deal with these potential maladies, the Discovery 3 represents good value on the used-car market, with an average used price of R142,790, paired with an average mileage of 238,868km and a registration year of 2008.

In that year, the Discovery 3 had a starting price of R415,000 for the TDV6 S, while the V8 LE retailed for R593,000.

Comparatively, the latest Discovery has a used price of R951,970, which is considerably cheaper than a new entry-level Discovery D350 S (R1,824,700).

It’s worth noting that the Discovery 5 hasn’t captured the buying public’s imagination like the Discovery 3 and 4 did, with the more rugged Defender stepping in as South Africa’s favourite Land Rover.