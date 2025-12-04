Motoring

BYD Sealion 5 launches as SA’s most affordable new PHEV

Motoring Staff

Motoring Staff

The Sealion 5 rides on 18-inch alloy wheels. (BYD)

The new BYD Sealion 5 launched on Thursday as South Africa’s most affordable plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV). Crammed with the Chinese marque’s latest powertrain technology, the compact SUV is available in two trim lines, starting with the entry-level Comfort model.

Rolling on 18-inch alloy wheels shod with 225/60 tyres, its exterior stands out with features such as a large chrome-finished radiator grille, automatic LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, rear LED taillamp clusters interlinked by a full-width light bar, rain-sensing wipers, folding and heated side mirrors with puddle lights and blind-spot detection, and a shark-fin antenna. Opt for the flagship Dynamic variant and you’ll gain an electric sunroof with an electric sunshade, a powered tailgate and silver roof rails.

LED headlamps and daytime running lights are standard on both Sealion 5 models. (BYD)

Available exterior paint hues include Atlantis Grey, Obsidian Black, Snow White and Time Grey.

The Sealion 5 cabin is comprehensively equipped, with both models featuring a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatible), dual-zone intelligent voice control, a six-speaker audio system and four USB ports (two front, two rear).

Both models sport a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster. (BYD)

Other niceties standard across the range include artificial-leather upholstery, an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, illuminated sun visors, one-touch electric windows, extensive interior lighting and 60:40 split-folding rear seats in a 2+3 layout.

The Dynamic further ups the features ante with a 15W wireless charger, a six-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with heating and ventilation, a four-way electrically adjustable front passenger seat, a 360° camera and front parking sensors — items not fitted to the Comfort model.

Powering the Sealion 5 is a 72kW/122Nm 1.5l four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a 145kW/300Nm electric motor. (BYD)

On the safety front, both variants ship with dual front and side airbags as well as front and rear full-length side-curtain airbags. Customers can also look forward to an extensive suite of driver-assistance systems, including a reverse camera, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning, emergency lane-keeping assist, tyre-pressure monitoring, rear parking sensors, intelligent dynamic braking and front and rear collision warning.

Powering the Sealion 5 is a 72kW/122Nm 1.5l four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a 145kW/300Nm electric motor for a combined output of 156kW, sent to the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission (CVT). A 12.96kWh battery pack delivers a claimed WLTP electric range of up to 52km and contributes to a claimed average fuel consumption as low as 1.4l/100km. The Sealion 5 also includes BYD’s vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, allowing the SUV to act as a portable power source – a feature the carmaker says is increasingly relevant in SA’s evolving energy landscape.

Pricing:

Sealion 5 Comfort: R499,900

Sealion 5 Dynamic: R569,900

Group motoring editor Denis Droppa is attending the BYD Sealion 5 media launch on December 4. Watch this space for more in-depth information and driving impressions.

