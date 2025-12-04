BYD Sealion 5 launches as SA’s most affordable new PHEV

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new BYD Sealion 5 launched on Thursday as South Africa’s most affordable plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV). Crammed with the Chinese marque’s latest powertrain technology, the compact SUV is available in two trim lines, starting with the entry-level Comfort model.

Rolling on 18-inch alloy wheels shod with 225/60 tyres, its exterior stands out with features such as a large chrome-finished radiator grille, automatic LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, rear LED taillamp clusters interlinked by a full-width light bar, rain-sensing wipers, folding and heated side mirrors with puddle lights and blind-spot detection, and a shark-fin antenna. Opt for the flagship Dynamic variant and you’ll gain an electric sunroof with an electric sunshade, a powered tailgate and silver roof rails.

LED headlamps and daytime running lights are standard on both Sealion 5 models. (BYD)

Available exterior paint hues include Atlantis Grey, Obsidian Black, Snow White and Time Grey.

The Sealion 5 cabin is comprehensively equipped, with both models featuring a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatible), dual-zone intelligent voice control, a six-speaker audio system and four USB ports (two front, two rear).

Both models sport a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster. (BYD)

Other niceties standard across the range include artificial-leather upholstery, an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, illuminated sun visors, one-touch electric windows, extensive interior lighting and 60:40 split-folding rear seats in a 2+3 layout.

The Dynamic further ups the features ante with a 15W wireless charger, a six-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with heating and ventilation, a four-way electrically adjustable front passenger seat, a 360° camera and front parking sensors — items not fitted to the Comfort model.

Powering the Sealion 5 is a 72kW/122Nm 1.5l four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a 145kW/300Nm electric motor. (BYD)

On the safety front, both variants ship with dual front and side airbags as well as front and rear full-length side-curtain airbags. Customers can also look forward to an extensive suite of driver-assistance systems, including a reverse camera, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning, emergency lane-keeping assist, tyre-pressure monitoring, rear parking sensors, intelligent dynamic braking and front and rear collision warning.

Powering the Sealion 5 is a 72kW/122Nm 1.5l four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a 145kW/300Nm electric motor for a combined output of 156kW, sent to the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission (CVT). A 12.96kWh battery pack delivers a claimed WLTP electric range of up to 52km and contributes to a claimed average fuel consumption as low as 1.4l/100km. The Sealion 5 also includes BYD’s vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, allowing the SUV to act as a portable power source – a feature the carmaker says is increasingly relevant in SA’s evolving energy landscape.

Pricing:

Sealion 5 Comfort: R499,900

Sealion 5 Dynamic: R569,900

Group motoring editor Denis Droppa is attending the BYD Sealion 5 media launch on December 4. Watch this space for more in-depth information and driving impressions.