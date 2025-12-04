Carmakers bet on EU delaying combustion engine cut-off

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

European carmakers are lobbying Brussels for greater flexibility on the combustion engine ban, such as acceptance of CO2-neutral fuels and plug-in hybrids. Stock photo.

The European Commission may delay the announcement of its support package for the EU car industry, which carmakers are hoping could include a revision of a 2035 ban on the sale of combustion engines, industry sources said on Wednesday.

The commission, the EU’s executive arm, is scheduled to announce the package on December 10 but a German car industry source said that date would probably be delayed.

Another industry source said there is a sense shared by all carmakers that the commission could delay the publication of its proposals beyond December 10. This source also said there was not any official confirmation of any delay.

Earlier this week, EU transport commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas told Handelsblatt the announcement of the package could be delayed until early January.

European carmakers are lobbying Brussels for greater flexibility on the combustion engine ban, such as acceptance of CO 2 -neutral fuels and plug-in hybrids. The industry is trying to navigate the costly shift to electric while facing competition from China and margin-squeezing tariffs.

A letter to Brussels from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz appealing for plug-in hybrids and “highly efficient” combustion engines to be exempt from the cut-off was well received, Tzitzikostas told the German business daily.

The commission said on Tuesday all of its timings are indicative. “We are still receiving some input. We received the German contribution on Friday. We’re still waiting for some others. It is an ongoing process and, in view of all input, a decision on the next steps will be made,” a spokesperson said.

Reuters