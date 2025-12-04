Stellantis SA issues urgent stop-drive warning over Takata airbag risk

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The warning is part of the long-running global recall linked to inflators that can explode when deployed, sending metal fragments into the cabin.

Stellantis South Africa has issued an urgent stop-drive safety alert for selected Citroën, DS, Chrysler, Jeep and Opel models fitted with defective Takata airbags.

The defect, which is worsened by age and exposure to heat and humidity, has been linked to numerous injuries and deaths worldwide.

Stellantis is recalling all affected vehicles in South Africa and is urging owners to stop driving their cars immediately if the airbags have not yet been replaced. Repairs are free of charge.

To check whether a vehicle is affected, owners can use Stellantis’s online VIN checker by entering their vehicle identification number.

Customers can also contact Stellantis on 0860-738-472 for assistance.

Models included in the stop-drive alert

Citroën

C3 Phase 2 (2008–2017)

C4 (2010–2018)

DS3 (2008–2019)

DS4 (2010–2017)

DS5 (2010–2018)

C-Zéro (2010–2017)

DS

DS 3 (2008–2019)

DS 4 (2010–2017)

DS 5 (2010–2018)

Chrysler

300 (2004–2016)

Aspen (2007–2009)

Crossfire (2007–2008)

Jeep

Wrangler (2007–2016)

Opel

Astra (2005–2014)

Astra J (2009–2018)

Cascada (2012–2018)

Meriva (2009–2017)

Mokka (2011–2018)

Vectra (2003–2008)

Zafira (2011–2016)

Signum (2005–2008)

Stellantis says airbags in these vehicles must be replaced as soon as possible and emphasises that owners should not drive the affected cars until the repair has been carried out.