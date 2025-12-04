Toyota to become title sponsor of Haas F1 team

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Haas will be rebranded as TGR Haas F1 from 2026.

Toyota Gazoo Racing, the Japanese carmaker’s motorsport division, will become the title sponsor of the Haas Formula One team next season in a deal that strengthens an existing technical partnership.

The US-owned team, who use Ferrari engines and also have close ties with Maranello, said they would be rebranded as TGR Haas F1 from 2026.

“Our working relationship to date has been everything we hoped it would be,” said Haas’ Japanese principal, Ayao Komatsu.

“The cultivation of personnel, all working collaboratively between Haas F1 Team and TGR, has benefited us greatly, and that’s something that will only increase as our partnership matures.”

Haas, the smallest of what will be 11 teams on the starting grid next season, are eighth in the standings before this weekend’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Ayao Komatsu, left, Gene Haas, centre, and Akio Toyoda, right. (TGR Haas F1)

They announced a multi-year technical partnership with Toyota in October last year, a move that brought Japan’s biggest carmaker back to Grand Prix racing for the first time since 2009.

Toyota has provided design, technical and manufacturing services and used the partnership to develop young drivers, engineers and mechanics through a testing of previous car programmes.

“Throughout our challenges in the 2025 season, I witnessed young TGR drivers and engineers begin to believe in their own potential and set their sights on even greater dreams,” said Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda.

“The time has come for the next generation to take their first steps towards the world stage. Together with Gene Haas, Ayao and everyone at TGR Haas F1 Team, we will build a culture and a team for the future. Toyota is now truly on the move.”

The team will unveil their 2026 livery online on January 23 before a first test behind closed doors at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya from January 26 to 30.

