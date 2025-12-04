Tsunoda out to ‘prove I deserve a place’ in F1 after Red Bull axing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Formula One hasn’t seen the last of Yuki Tsunoda. At least that’s the mindset for the Japanese driver, who lost his race seat to Isack Hadjar after Red Bull confirmed the move on Tuesday. That’ll put Tsunoda on the sidelines for 2026 with all F1 seats taken for next season.

“Finding out I won’t have a race seat in 2026 was incredibly tough, but I’m determined to work harder than ever ... [to] prove I deserve a place on the grid,” Tsunoda said Wednesday in his first public statement since the announcement.

Arvid Lindblad, 18, will take Hadjar’s spot at Red Bull’s Racing Bulls sister squad. Tsunoda will assume a test and reserve role for Red Bull next year.

“Life’s full of setbacks, and this is mine,” Tsunoda said. “It’s not going to deter me from being the best F1 driver I can be.”

The 25-year-old racer has just 33 points in the 2025 standings. In comparison, teammate Max Verstappen is second overall with 396 points.

Tsunoda has qualified close to Verstappen several times this campaign. However, he’s also made several costly mistakes, including a crash in qualifying for May’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix that put him behind Verstappen on upgrades for a lengthy period.

“Through his five seasons so far in Formula 1, Yuki has matured into a complete racer, good over a single lap on Saturday and capable of exceptional starts and excellent race craft on Sunday,” said Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies during the team’s announcement Tuesday.

Tsunoda debuted in F1 in 2021. His best position in a season was 12th, which came in 2024, while his best position in a grand prix came during the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix when he finished fourth. He’s also recorded one fastest lap, which he accomplished in the 2023 United States Grand Prix.

Reuters