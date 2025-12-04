Volvo activates in-car connectivity for EX30 in SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The EX30’s new connectivity backbone also supports digital service booking through the Volvo app.

Volvo Car South Africa has activated in-car data connectivity for the EX30, giving owners living in SA and Lesotho access to integrated online services without the need for external Wi-Fi routers or mobile hotspots.

The brand has also confirmed that all eligible EX30 units have been granted a complimentary four-year connectivity package, valid from November 2025 to November 2029.

The activation coincides with the rollout of over-the-air software update 1.7.1, which can now be downloaded directly via the vehicle’s built-in connection. The update takes about 30 to 45 minutes to install and brings several new features to the compact electric SUV. These include:

Android Auto integration;

adaptive cruise control functionality when a towbar is fitted; and

three new parking modes: Relax, Refresh and Range.

Volvo says the update will keep the vehicle’s maps online (subject to network coverage) and allow future features to be deployed without requiring a workshop visit.

The move is part of the company’s broader shift towards a software-defined vehicle ecosystem. The EX30’s new connectivity backbone also supports digital service booking through the Volvo app and the in-car browser, along with remote diagnostics sent directly to dealers.

With full connectivity enabled, the EX30 can now access live charging-station information via the Volvo app and Google Maps, including charger availability and capacity.

Volvo says the system can also plan long-distance routes – such as between Johannesburg and Cape Town – and optimise charging stops based on real-time data.

Owners who need assistance are advised to contact their local Volvo dealer or the Volvo customer care team.