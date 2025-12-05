Chinese brands advance with dual SUV debuts: Jaecoo J5 and Omoda C7 land in SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new Jaecoo J5 is versatile, stylish, and smart.

China’s automotive momentum in SA continues to accelerate, with two of Chery’s sub-brands — Jaecoo and Omoda — introducing important new SUVs aimed at different ends of the growing crossover market.

The Jaecoo J5, a compact urban-adventure model, and the Omoda C7, a more premium and technology-focused offering, have both launched locally as part of the group’s broader expansion strategy.

Each brings new features, competitive pricing and modern design into segments where South African consumers are increasingly spoilt for choice.

Jaecoo J5: compact, stylish and adventure-oriented

Jaecoo’s new J5 enters the market as the smaller sibling to the J7, targeting buyers who want a practical compact SUV packaged with lifestyle appeal. Prices start at R379,900, placing it among the more affordable newcomers in its class.

All derivatives use a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 115kW and 230Nm, paired with a CVT. While geared toward efficiency and urban usability, the J5 offers more versatility than its size suggests.

A 1,250kg braked towing capacity gives it the ability to haul small trailers or weekend gear, broadening its appeal to adventurous buyers.

A 13” touchscreen takes centre stage in the sleek cabin of the Jaecoo J5. (Chery)

The J5 also features a panoramic sunroof that Jaecoo claims is among the largest in the segment, enhancing the vehicle’s lifestyle credentials.

The cabin includes several convenience and pet-friendly design touches, aligning with the brand’s attempt to differentiate itself as a youthful, outdoors-oriented nameplate.

Jaecoo backs the J5 with strong aftersales support, including a five-year/150,000km warranty, roadside assistance, and a 10-year/1-million-kilometre engine warranty for the first owner. These assurances continue to be a key strategy for Chinese brands building long-term trust among local buyers.

A hybrid version, the J5 HEV, is expected in SA during 2026. It will feature Chery’s SHS hybrid system, combining the 1.5-litre turbo engine with electric assistance for enhanced performance and reduced consumption. Early figures suggest a 0-100km/h time of 7.9 seconds and claimed fuel use of around 5.3l/100km.

Omoda C7: design-forward and tech-loaded

While Jaecoo targets lifestyle-driven consumers, Omoda continues its push into the premium-leaning space with the launch of the new C7. Positioned between the C5 and the flagship C9, it introduces advanced technology, eye-catching design, and both petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Styling is bold, with a prominent frameless grille, slim LED lighting and sculpted panels. Standard 19″ wheels (20″ on hybrid models) help give the C7 a distinctive road presence aimed at fashion-conscious buyers.

Featuring a prominent frameless grille, the Omoda C7 is designed to turn heads. (Chery)

Two powertrains are offered:

1.6-litre turbo petrol (145kW, 290Nm), paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission

SHS plug-in hybrid (PHEV) with a combined 255kW and 525Nm

The PHEV uses an 18.4kWh LFP battery capable of up to 105km of electric-only driving, a figure that puts the C7 among the leaders in its category. Fast-charging from 30% to 80% is said to take roughly 20 minutes on a 40kW DC charger. Claimed fuel consumption is as low as 5.0l/100km, supported by selectable Eco, Normal and Sport driving modes.

Inside, the C7 delivers a premium cabin layout. A 15.6″ touchscreen dominates the dashboard alongside an 8.88″ digital instrument cluster.

Features such as wireless charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, and Sony audio systems (eight-speaker petrol, 12-speaker hybrid) emphasise its tech-heavy positioning.

Boot space is rated at 614 litres for the petrol derivative and 537 litres for the PHEV, maintaining good practicality despite the hybrid battery packaging.

Safety systems are extensive, with up to 21 advanced driver-assistance features available. These include adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a 540º camera system.

Pricing starts at R539,900 for the 1.6 TGDI Luxury, R589,900 for the TGDI Elegance, and R689,900 for the SHS plug-in hybrid.

Omoda supports the C7 with a 10-year/one-million-kilometre engine warranty, a five-year/75,000km service plan, and a 10-year, unlimited-km battery warranty for the PHEV. Hybrid models also receive a seven-year/200,000km factory warranty, broadening long-term peace of mind for new adopters.

A strategy built on value and innovation

The introduction of the Jaecoo J5 and Omoda C7 highlights the breadth of Chery’s South African portfolio. Rather than focusing solely on budget-led buying groups, the manufacturer is intentionally spreading across price bands and lifestyle categories.

The J5 strengthens the compact SUV space with its blend of affordability, towing capability and light-adventure strengths. The C7, meanwhile, aims at a more premium market through design-focused styling and up-to-date electrified powertrains.

Chinese brands have made significant gains in SA over the past three years, and these new models reinforce that trajectory. With competitive pricing, generous warranties and increasingly sophisticated engineering, Jaecoo and Omoda are positioning themselves as credible alternatives to Japanese, Korean and even European competitors.

This article was sponsored by Chery.