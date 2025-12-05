FIRST DRIVE | BYD Sealion 5 ready to make waves with affordable plug-in hybrid power

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

In contrast with its high-volume global success, where it has become the world’s largest new-energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer, BYD has had a relatively leisurely start in South Africa since launching in 2023 with electric and petrol-electric hybrid models.

That looks set to change as the Chinese brand plans to expand its dealer network from 18 to 30 sites by the end of 2026, helped by this week’s launch of the BYD Sealion 5 , the country’s most affordable plug-in hybrid (PHEV).

The Sealion 5 joins BYD’s growing local portfolio of models, including the Dolphin Surf (South Africa’s most affordable EV), Sealion 6, Sealion 7, Shark 6, Seal and others.

The latest player in a fast-growing plug-in hybrid segment that offers EV benefits without range anxiety, the Sealion 5’s attractive starting price of R499,900 has the potential to entice buyers who were considering rival fuel-efficient SUVs such as the:

It might also cause headaches for the popular Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid, the country’s best-selling NEV, which starts at R494,400 but is a smaller car with less muscle. At 4,738mm in length, the Sealion 5 outsizes the 4,460mm Corolla Cross, and its petrol-electric powertrain produces 156kW of power, considerably outpunching the Toyota’s 90kW.

A tech-rich cabin with a 12.8-inch touchscreen, soft-touch finishes and generous passenger space. (DENIS DROPPA)

The Sealion 5 is available in two guises:

the R499,900 entry-level Comfort model; and

the R569,900 Dynamic.

The two models are comprehensively equipped, featuring a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, intelligent voice control, a six-speaker audio system and four USB ports. Also standard range-wide are artificial leather upholstery, a digital instrument cluster, a reversing camera, rain-sensing wipers and driver-assist features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist and traffic sign recognition.

The Dynamic adds niceties such as a wireless phone charger, electrically adjustable front seats, a 360° camera, an electric tailgate and an electric sunroof, among others.

Prices for the models include a five-year/100,000km warranty, a four-year/60,000km service plan, a 3.5kW wallbox charger and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality, which allows the car to act as a portable power source. BYD is building a national public charging network in South Africa with plans to deploy 200 to 300 fast-charging stations by the end of 2026.

I drove the Sealion 5 at its media launch in Joburg earlier this week and was impressed by its punchy and refined performance.

The Sealion 5 has a claimed electric range of up to 52km. (DENIS DROPPA)

The powertrain pairs a 72kW/122Nm 1.5l four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine with a 145kW/300Nm electric motor for a combined output of 156kW, sent to the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission (CVT). A 12.96kWh battery pack delivers a claimed electric range of up to 52km and contributes to a claimed average fuel consumption as low as 1.4l/100km.

The Sealion 5 can be juiced up at a wall box or public A/C charger but also self-charges while driving, with the driver able to vary the level of energy recuperation. The car zips smoothly and quickly off the line and settles into an easy cruising pace. With the CVT there is some engine droning when the revs increase, but overall the car is quiet and composed, displaying high levels of refinement.

The Sealion 5 is considered a crossover but its limited 150mm ground clearance doesn’t give it much obstacle-tackling ability. It drives like a regular car with nippy handling and limited body roll. Initial impressions on my short drive were very positive, and the neat roadholding is accompanied by a comfortable ride quality.

The cabin has a sophisticated feel with soft-touch surfaces and neat trimmings, and it’s a very spacious interior that will comfortably swallow four to five tall adults. The boot is a useful size, but there’s unfortunately no spare wheel.

The infotainment system is intuitive to operate and has quick-access controls for the ventilation system, along with an old-fashioned manual knob to adjust the audio volume. The lane-keeping assist can be disabled if it becomes intrusive, and the vehicle stores the setting when it is switched off and restarted.