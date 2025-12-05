Suzuki Dzire gets stylish new interior upgrade

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Suzuki South Africa has upgraded its Dzire sedan with a sensible new interior treatment.

Launched on our shores earlier this year, there was much to like about this Honda Amaze rival from the start, including its sharp exterior styling, Heartect platform, frugal 1.2l four-cylinder petrol engine and Swift-inspired cabin home to standard features such as digital air conditioning, front/rear USB ports, rear parking sensors and hill hold control.

The GL+ variant went a step further with added conveniences such as cruise control, a multifunction steering wheel, a 7″ touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a reverse camera.

A secure and capacious 378l boot further added to the vehicle’s appeal.

Beige is out, black is in. (Suzuki)

What didn’t, however, was the car’s beige upholstery: an unfortunate hue that has the tendency to display stains, dirt and other imperfections with alarming clarity. Yuck. Fortunately Suzuki has now fixed this issue by fitting the Dzire with new black fabric upholstery that will not only age better but also do a stellar job at masking muck and grime — a real plus for those who use their Dzire for e-hailing operations, shepherding people and baggage daily.

Other than that, the Dzire line-up rolls on unchanged, with:

the entry-level GA manual retailing for R229,900;

the more plush GL+ manual coming in at R252,900; and

the range-topping GL+ fitted with a continuously variable transmission priced at R272,900.

All models come standard with a five-year/200,000km warranty and a four-year/60,000km service plan.